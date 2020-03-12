Blueprint Arranges Sale of 39-Unit Assisted Living Community in Hayden, Idaho

HAYDEN, IDAHO — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Honeysuckle Place, a 39-unit assisted living community in Hayden, approximately 30 miles east of Spokane, Washington.

A national owner-operator sold the property to a regional operator looking to expand into Idaho. The price was not disclosed.

Originally built in 1996, the community was positioned as a value-add opportunity, though the seller did increase occupancy by 20 percent during the transaction process, according to Blueprint. The sale is part of a larger portfolio of strategic dispositions for the seller.