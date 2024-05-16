Thursday, May 16, 2024
Blueprint-Healthcare-Las-Cruces-NM
Located in Las Cruces, N.M., the transitional care community offers 50 residential units.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew MexicoSeniors HousingWestern

Blueprint Arranges Sale of 50-Bed Transitional Care Community in Las Cruces, New Mexico

by Amy Works

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of a 50-bed transitional care facility in Las Cruces, approximately 45 miles northwest of El Paso, Texas.

The community was built in 2017 and is strategically located within two miles of three short-term acute care hospitals that offer Medicare referral opportunities.

With trailing EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring or rent costs) approaching $745,000 at the time of marketing, the facility presented an acquisition opportunity for a regionally focused owner-operator to realize immediate cash flow upon acquisition, expand upon an existing geographical footprint, and still have the ability to achieve significant value by stabilizing the asset.

The buyer was an owner-operator that Blueprint previously worked with in New Mexico. The seller and price were not disclosed.

Amy Sitzman and Giancarlo Riso led the Blueprint team.

