OKLAHOMA CITY — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 52-unit seniors housing property in Oklahoma City. The unnamed property, which opened in 2000 and was 99 percent occupied at the time of sale, offers assisted living and memory care services. The seller was a national developer and investor, and the buyer was a regional owner-operator. Both parties requested anonymity. Giancarlo Riso, Amy Sitzman and Alex Florea of Blueprint brokered the deal.