Blueprint Arranges Sale of 80-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Rensselaer, New York

RENSSELAER, N.Y. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Rosewood Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Rensselaer, located just across the Hudson River from Albany. The 80-bed skilled nursing facility was originally developed in the mid-1970s. Prior to the sale, the private ownership group completed capital investments including interior renovations, operational equipment upgrades and technological enhancements. The property was above 90 percent occupied at the time of sale. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.