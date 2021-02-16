REBusinessOnline

Blueprint Arranges Sale of 80-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Rensselaer, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Seniors Housing

RENSSELAER, N.Y. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Rosewood Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Rensselaer, located just across the Hudson River from Albany. The 80-bed skilled nursing facility was originally developed in the mid-1970s. Prior to the sale, the private ownership group completed capital investments including interior renovations, operational equipment upgrades and technological enhancements. The property was above 90 percent occupied at the time of sale. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  