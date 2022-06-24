REBusinessOnline

Blueprint Arranges Sale of 85-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in New Mexico

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Mexico, Seniors Housing, Western

Blueprint-85-Bed-Nursing-NM

Located in New Mexico, the property features 85 skilled nursing beds for senior residents.

NEW MEXICO — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of an 85-bed skilled nursing facility in New Mexico.

The property is one of New Mexico’s premier short-term rehab facilities, serving as the market-leading referral destination for the local market’s largest hospitals, according to Blueprint. It also features a 4-Star CMS-rated quality of care.

The facility was experiencing census growth following an operator transition in 2019 as well as upward trending operating performance with total revenues exceeding $8.5 million.

A regional owner-operator acquired the property. The seller and price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  