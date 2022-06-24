Blueprint Arranges Sale of 85-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of an 85-bed skilled nursing facility in New Mexico.
The property is one of New Mexico’s premier short-term rehab facilities, serving as the market-leading referral destination for the local market’s largest hospitals, according to Blueprint. It also features a 4-Star CMS-rated quality of care.
The facility was experiencing census growth following an operator transition in 2019 as well as upward trending operating performance with total revenues exceeding $8.5 million.
A regional owner-operator acquired the property. The seller and price were not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.