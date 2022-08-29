Blueprint Arranges Sale of 92-Unit Pinewood Terrace Seniors Housing Community in Colville, Washington

COLVILLE, WASH. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of Pinewood Terrace, a 92-unit skilled nursing facility located in Colville, a tiny city of fewer than 5,000 residents in the northeastern corner of Washington State.

Cascadia Healthcare acquired the property for an undisclosed price. The seller was looking to exit Washington for states with more favorable reimbursement rates and lower regulatory hurdles.

Cascadia, meanwhile, is growing its regional team in the Washington and northern Idaho markets to help with quality of care and synergy between local buildings.