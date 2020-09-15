Blueprint Arranges Sale of Assisted Living Portfolio in Rochester, New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors, a brokerage firm specializing in seniors housing and healthcare assets, has brokered the portfolio sale of two assisted living communities located in the Upstate New York city of Rochester. A REIT sold the communities to a regional investor in an all-cash transaction. Further details were not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.