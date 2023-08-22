Tuesday, August 22, 2023
The property has since been renamed The Mariemont Care Center.
Blueprint Arranges Sale of St. Theresa Care Center in Cincinnati  

by Kristin Harlow

CINCINNATI — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of St. Theresa Care Center in Cincinnati for an undisclosed price. A public REIT elected to execute the strategic sale of the facility following an operator transition earlier this year. St. Theresa Care Center is licensed for 92 assisted living beds and 99 skilled nursing beds. Designated as a National Historic Landmark, the property was originally built as an acute care hospital in the mid-1920s and was later expanded in the late 1950s. The building was ultimately converted to its current use, also featuring units available for independent living residents. However, the independent living and assisted living floors were most recently underutilized. The buyer was an owner-operator with a growing presence in the area. The facility has been renamed The Mariemont Care Center. Michael Segal, Connor Doherty, Ben Firestone and Ryan Kelly of Blueprint brokered the sale.

