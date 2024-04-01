Monday, April 1, 2024
Blueprint Arranges Sale of Three-Property Seniors Housing Portfolio in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of three value-add seniors housing properties in the western suburbs of Chicago for an undisclosed price. Opened between 1994 and 2000, the portfolio comprises approximately 290 assisted living and memory care units and roughly 40 Medicare-only skilled nursing units. According to Blueprint, the communities struggled post COVID and presented a meaningful value-add opportunity, despite some recent capital improvements. Ultimately, the seller elected to divest the properties to preserve liquidity. The buyer was a regional owner-operator looking to expand into Illinois. The seller was a national developer and investor. Ryan Kelly, Connor Doherty, Alex Florea, Lauren Nagle and Brooks Blackmon led the Blueprint team.

