Blueprint Arranges Sale of Tri-Cities Retirement Inn in Pasco, Washington
PASCO, WASH. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate advisors has arranged the sale of Tri-Cities Retirement Inn, an 82-unit assisted living and memory care community in Pasco, located in the southeast portion of Washington state.
A Washington-based owner-operator acquired the property for an undisclosed price. First Interstate Bank provided acquisition financing at an 85 percent loan-to-value ratio.
The seller was not disclosed.
