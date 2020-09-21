REBusinessOnline

Blueprint Arranges Sale of Tri-Cities Retirement Inn in Pasco, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Washington, Western

PASCO, WASH. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate advisors has arranged the sale of Tri-Cities Retirement Inn, an 82-unit assisted living and memory care community in Pasco, located in the southeast portion of Washington state.

A Washington-based owner-operator acquired the property for an undisclosed price. First Interstate Bank provided acquisition financing at an 85 percent loan-to-value ratio.

The seller was not disclosed.

