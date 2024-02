TEXAS — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of two skilled nursing facilities totaling 320 licensed beds in East Texas. The names of the properties, as well as the buyers and sellers were not disclosed. Giancarlo Riso, Amy Sitzman and Ryan Chase led the Blueprint team on the transaction. The deal closed via the buyer’s assumption of the seller’s outstanding loan, which carried an interest rate of 2.9 percent and a remaining term of over 25 years.