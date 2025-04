WACO, TEXAS — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a vacant, 106-unit seniors housing property in Waco. Built in 2015, the community offered assisted living and skilled nursing care before closing in 2018. Amenities at the facility include an outdoor courtyard, patio and a putting green. Amy Sitzman and Giancarlo Riso of Blueprint represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.