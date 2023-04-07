Friday, April 7, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Seniors HousingUtahWestern

Blueprint Arranges Tenant for 1,275-Bed Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Utah

by Jeff Shaw

SALT LAKE CITY — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged a new tenant for a 12-property, 1,275-bed skilled nursing portfolio in Utah. 

Blueprint was approached by a longstanding client to find a best-in-class tenant for the portfolio, which the client was under contract to acquire. The seller was a Utah-based owner and operator of skilled nursing facilities that was in the process of executing on a strategic firm-wide recapitalization. 

The new tenant is a Nevada-based operator that had strong interest in leasing the portfolio from the future buyer. However, after further discussions with its capital partner, a very compelling bid was submitted to acquire the portfolio.

You may also like

CapRock Partners Completes Two Industrial Warehouses in Las...

Waterbridge Capital Receives $75M Loan for Union Bank...

Stockdale Announces New Health Fund, First MOB Acquisition...

Sky Zone Signs 30,700-Square-Foot Lease in Rancho Cucamonga,...

Dissecting Orange County’s Dynamic Multifamily Market

George Oliver to Redevelop, Rebrand Biltmore Commerce Center...

Libitzky Property Buys Gateway Technology Commerce Center in...

Hanley Arranges $2.9M Sale of Taco Bell-Occupied Property...

Norris & Stevens Brokers $2.3M Sale of Retail...