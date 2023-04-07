Blueprint Arranges Tenant for 1,275-Bed Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged a new tenant for a 12-property, 1,275-bed skilled nursing portfolio in Utah.

Blueprint was approached by a longstanding client to find a best-in-class tenant for the portfolio, which the client was under contract to acquire. The seller was a Utah-based owner and operator of skilled nursing facilities that was in the process of executing on a strategic firm-wide recapitalization.

The new tenant is a Nevada-based operator that had strong interest in leasing the portfolio from the future buyer. However, after further discussions with its capital partner, a very compelling bid was submitted to acquire the portfolio.