Blueprint Brokers $10M Sale of Vacant Transitional Care Facility on Texas Panhandle

TEXAS — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $10 million sale of a transitional care facility located in the Texas Panhandle region. The property name and location were not released. Mainstreet developed the 70-unit property, which is located within a larger medical park, but never opened it. A local investor acquired the property with the intent of opening it as a post-acute hospital and has structured a lease with a national healthcare system based in Southern California. The seller was undisclosed seller.