Blueprint Brokers Sale of 100-Unit Wyoming Springs Assisted Living Community Near Austin
ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of Wyoming Springs, a 100-unit assisted living and memory care community in Round Rock, a suburb of Austin. One Liberty Properties Inc., a publicly traded REIT based in New York, sold the property for an undisclosed price. The buyer was a New York-based private equity fund looking to expand its seniors housing presence. Joshua Salzman and Ben Firestone of Blueprint handled the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.