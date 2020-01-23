Blueprint Brokers Sale of 100-Unit Wyoming Springs Assisted Living Community Near Austin

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of Wyoming Springs, a 100-unit assisted living and memory care community in Round Rock, a suburb of Austin. One Liberty Properties Inc., a publicly traded REIT based in New York, sold the property for an undisclosed price. The buyer was a New York-based private equity fund looking to expand its seniors housing presence. Joshua Salzman and Ben Firestone of Blueprint handled the transaction.