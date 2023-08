TULSA, OKLA. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a 110-unit seniors housing community in Tulsa. Completed in 2017, the unnamed property offers assisted living and memory care services as well as Class A amenities. A national investor and its operator, both based in Seattle, sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer. Alex Florea, Kyle Hallion and Kory Buzin led the transaction for Blueprint.