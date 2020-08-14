REBusinessOnline

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 112-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Athens, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

ATHENS, TEXAS — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a 112-bed skilled nursing facility in Athens, approximately 80 miles southeast of Dallas. Built in 1987, the property is located near the University of Texas Health East Texas campus. An undisclosed REIT sold the asset to a Fort Worth-based owner-operator. The sales price was undisclosed.

