Blueprint Brokers Sale of 123-Bed Alaska Gardens Skilled Nursing Facility in Tacoma, Washington

Alaska Gardens Health and Rehabilitation Center features 123 skilled nursing beds.

TACOMA, WASH. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Alaska Gardens Health and Rehabilitation Center, a 123-bed skilled nursing facility in Tacoma. The buyer was an unnamed private owner-operator.

LTC Properties Inc., a publicly traded healthcare REIT based out of Westlake Village, Calif., sold the asset for an undisclosed price.