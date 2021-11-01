REBusinessOnline

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 123-Bed Alaska Gardens Skilled Nursing Facility in Tacoma, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Washington, Western

Alaska-Gardens-Health-Center-Tacoma-WA

Alaska Gardens Health and Rehabilitation Center features 123 skilled nursing beds.

TACOMA, WASH. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Alaska Gardens Health and Rehabilitation Center, a 123-bed skilled nursing facility in Tacoma. The buyer was an unnamed private owner-operator.

LTC Properties Inc., a publicly traded healthcare REIT based out of Westlake Village, Calif., sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

