A rendering shows the future seniors housing community in Minden, Nevada.
Blueprint Brokers Sale of 130-Unit Seniors Housing Development Site in Minden, Nevada

by Jeff Shaw

MINDEN, NEV. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a development site in Minden, approximately 50 miles south of Reno. 

The five-acre parcel is fully entitled for construction of a seniors housing community totaling up to 130 units. The site is strategically located adjacent to Carson Tahoe Minden Medical Center, which Carson Tahoe Regional Health — the region’s largest healthcare provider — operates. 

The buyer was a West Coast-based seniors housing developer that is affiliated with a seniors housing operator. Information on the seller and price were not disclosed.

