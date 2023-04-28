Blueprint Brokers Sale of 130-Unit Seniors Housing Development Site in Minden, Nevada

MINDEN, NEV. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a development site in Minden, approximately 50 miles south of Reno.

The five-acre parcel is fully entitled for construction of a seniors housing community totaling up to 130 units. The site is strategically located adjacent to Carson Tahoe Minden Medical Center, which Carson Tahoe Regional Health — the region’s largest healthcare provider — operates.

The buyer was a West Coast-based seniors housing developer that is affiliated with a seniors housing operator. Information on the seller and price were not disclosed.