RALEIGH, N.C. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a 143-unit independent living community in Raleigh. Opened in 2019, the seniors housing property features a variety of unit types. The seller was an unnamed national developer/investor.

Focus Healthcare Partners and Solera Senior Living acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. Alex Florea and Kyle Hallion of Blueprint arranged the transaction.