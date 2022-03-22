Blueprint Brokers Sale of 350-Unit Active Adult Portfolio in Metro Oklahoma City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oklahoma, Texas

MOORE, MUSTANG AND EDMOND, OKLA. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a 350-unit portfolio comprising three active adult communities in the Oklahoma City suburbs of Moore, Mustang and Edmond. The seller was Walters Construction Co., which developed the properties between 2010 and 2021. The Moore community was recently expanded by 35 units. With the exception of that expansion, the assets were fully occupied at the time of sale. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.