REBusinessOnline

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 350-Unit Active Adult Portfolio in Metro Oklahoma City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oklahoma, Texas

MOORE, MUSTANG AND EDMOND, OKLA. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a 350-unit portfolio comprising three active adult communities in the Oklahoma City suburbs of Moore, Mustang and Edmond. The seller was Walters Construction Co., which developed the properties between 2010 and 2021. The Moore community was recently expanded by 35 units. With the exception of that expansion, the assets were fully occupied at the time of sale. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Mar
24
Webinar: Increase Student Housing NOI & Equity Value with Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  