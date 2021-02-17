REBusinessOnline

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 36-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Kerrville, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

KERRVILLE, TEXAS — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Villagio of Kerrville, a 36-unit seniors housing community in Kerrville, approximately 65 miles northwest of San Antonio. The community is located near Kerrville’s primary retail corridor and less than three miles from two large hospitals — Peterson Regional Medical Center and the Kerrville State Hospital. New Haven Assisted Living & Memory Care, a regional Texas-based operator, was the buyer. The seller and price were not disclosed.

