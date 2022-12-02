REBusinessOnline

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 380-Bed Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Metro Hartford

HARTFORD, CONN. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of three skilled nursing facilities in Connecticut. Totaling 380 beds, the properties are all located in the northeastern suburbs of Hartford. A joint venture owner sold the assets to a regional buyer for an undisclosed price, with both parties requesting anonymity. The new ownership plans to focus on operational efficiencies, including staffing, and to invest in capital projects at the facilities.

