Blueprint Brokers Sale of 42-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Park City, Utah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Utah, Western

PARK CITY, UTAH — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of an undisclosed assisted living and memory care community in Park City, approximately 35 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

The community was built in 1999 and features 32 units of assisted living and 10 units of memory care.

The Pacific Northwest-based owner sought to divest the asset as a geographical outlier in its portfolio. A local owner-operator bought the property for an undisclosed price, taking on the existing HUD loan as part of the deal.

