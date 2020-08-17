Blueprint Brokers Sale of 48-Unit Memory Care Community in Connecticut

Shoreline of Clinton in Connecticut totals 48 units.

CLINTON, CONN. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of The Shoreline of Clinton, a 48-unit memory care community in Clinton, located on Long Island Sound east of New Haven. The community was renovated in 2015, but due to high levels of competition was still marketed as a value-add opportunity. A New York-based owner-operator acquired the property. The seller and price were not disclosed.