Blueprint Brokers Sale of 52-Bed Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell, New Mexico

ROSWELL, N.M. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Sunset Villa Care Center, a 52-bed skilled nursing facility in Roswell.

The facility is located within three miles of two regional acute care hospitals. It was built in 1965, but “is very well maintained, and had strong recent and historical financial trends,” according to Blueprint.

Blueprint’s marketing efforts focused on highlighting the facility’s high cash flows, operating margins, and the local submarket’s strength. At the time of marketing, the facility was running revenues of about $6 million.

The buyer was a private owner-operator based in Los Angeles. The seller and price were not disclosed.