Blueprint Brokers Sale of 54-Unit Memory Care Portfolio in Oklahoma

TULSA AND OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a portfolio of two memory care communities totaling 54 units in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. The properties were built in 2015 and 2016. The buyer was a Texas-based owner-operator focused on standalone memory care facilities in the region. Blueprint also assisted the buyer with debt placement through an existing bank relationship. The seller was not disclosed.