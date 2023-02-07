REBusinessOnline

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 54-Unit Memory Care Portfolio in Oklahoma

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

TULSA AND OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a portfolio of two memory care communities totaling 54 units in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. The properties were built in 2015 and 2016. The buyer was a Texas-based owner-operator focused on standalone memory care facilities in the region. Blueprint also assisted the buyer with debt placement through an existing bank relationship. The seller was not disclosed.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Feb
15
Webinar: Meeting the Critical Need for Affordable Seniors Housing
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
Interface Student Housing 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  