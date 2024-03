PLANO, TEXAS — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a 65-unit seniors housing facility in Plano. The unnamed property was built in the 1990s and offers assisted living and memory care services. The seller was a national development and investment firm, and the buyer was a regional seniors housing owner-operator. Both parties requested anonymity. Giancarlo Riso, Amy Sitzman and Alex Florea of Blueprint brokered the deal.