Blueprint Brokers Sale of 79-Unit Streamside Assisted Living in Nampa, Idaho

Streamside Assisted Living & Memory Care in Nampa, Idaho, features 54 assisted living units and 25 secured memory care units.

NAMPA, IDAHO — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Streamside Assisted Living & Memory Care in Nampa.

A regional buyer expanding in the Pacific Northwest acquired the property from a local seller. Further details were not disclosed.