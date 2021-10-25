Blueprint Brokers Sale of 79-Unit Streamside Assisted Living in Nampa, Idaho
NAMPA, IDAHO — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Streamside Assisted Living & Memory Care in Nampa.
The community features 54 assisted living units and 25 secured memory care units.
A regional buyer expanding in the Pacific Northwest acquired the property from a local seller. Further details were not disclosed.
