Blueprint Brokers Sale of 90-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Lowell, Massachusetts

LOWELL, MASS. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a 90-bed skilled nursing facility in Lowell, a northern suburb of Boston. Located near Lowell General Hospital, the facility has historically maintained stable census levels with a steady stream of referrals and admissions, according to Blueprint. The regional buyer plans to implement a capital improvement program. The seller, price and name of the community were not disclosed.

