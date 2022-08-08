Blueprint Brokers Sale of Regency Columbia Village Seniors Housing Property in Boise, Idaho

BOISE, IDAHO — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Regency Columbia Village, a 60-unit seniors housing community in Southeast Boise.

Regency Columbia Village consists of four pods with 15 units each. The type of care was not disclosed.

The Cottages acquired the property from an undisclosed seller for an undisclosed price.