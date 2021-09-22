Blueprint Brokers Sale of Skilled Nursing, Assisted Living Community in Northbridge, Massachusetts

NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a seniors housing campus featuring 154 skilled nursing beds and 26 assisted living units in the Worcester suburb of Northbridge. The community, which was not named, was built in 1970 on 13 acres. It totals 93,000 square feet following expansions in 1995 and 2005. Owner-operator Salmon Health and Retirement sold the property as a non-core community in its portfolio. A Massachusetts-based investor acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.