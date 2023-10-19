Blueprint Brokers Sale of Three Piedmont Healthcare Seniors Housing Facilities in Georgia

AUGUSTA, STOCKBRIDGE AND EVANS, GA. — Blueprint has arranged the sale of three skilled nursing facilities: Laurel Park at Henry Medical Center in the Atlanta suburb of Stockbridge; Kentwood Extended Care in Augusta; and Westwood Extended Care in the Augusta suburb of Evans. The seller was Piedmont Healthcare Inc., Georgia’s largest nonprofit healthcare system.

Through its 2022 affiliation with University Health Care System, two skilled nursing and long-term care facilities serving the greater Augusta market, as well as Piedmont Augusta and Piedmont McDuffie hospitals, became part of the Piedmont system.

Westwood is licensed for 149 beds and Kentwood is licensed for 100 beds. The 89-bed Laurel Park facility is situated adjacent to Piedmont’s Henry Hospital and was managed by a third-party operator.

The buyer was PruittHealth, a prominent Georgia-based owner/operator and the incumbent manager of Laurel Park. The sales price was not disclosed. The Blueprint team included Michael Segal and Daniel Waldhorn.