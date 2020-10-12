REBusinessOnline

Blueprint Brokers Sale of Three-Property Seniors Housing Portfolio in East Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

CHICAGO — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the portfolio sale of three assisted living communities totaling 132 units in East Texas. Two of the communities were vacant at the time of sale. The other was operational and 90 percent occupied. Dallas-based owner-operator WindRiver Cos. acquired the properties. The seller and price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  