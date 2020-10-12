Blueprint Brokers Sale of Three-Property Seniors Housing Portfolio in East Texas
CHICAGO — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the portfolio sale of three assisted living communities totaling 132 units in East Texas. Two of the communities were vacant at the time of sale. The other was operational and 90 percent occupied. Dallas-based owner-operator WindRiver Cos. acquired the properties. The seller and price were not disclosed.
