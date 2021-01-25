REBusinessOnline

Blueprint Brokers Sale of Two Assisted Living Communities in Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast, Seniors Housing

MASSACHUSETTS — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of two assisted living communities totaling 195 units in Massachusetts. The properties were over 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. The buyer was a partnership between a New York-based operator and an investor with a home health business in the state. Further details on the seller, price and properties were not disclosed.

