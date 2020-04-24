Blueprint Directs Sale of 338-Bed Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Montana
MONTANA — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of two skilled nursing facilities totaling 338 beds in Montana.
The seller is a national operator that was looking to leave the state to focus on other markets. The undisclosed buyer assumed the seller’s HUD debt against the properties.
The price and locations of the facilities were not disclosed.
