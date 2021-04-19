REBusinessOnline

Blueprint Expands Platform into Medical Office Brokerage

Posted on by in Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

CHICAGO — Chicago-based Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has expanded its platform into medical office brokerage. Coinciding with the announcement is the addition of medical office veterans Eric Lee and Chris Lashmet to lead the practice. Known for its activity in the seniors housing and care space, Blueprint says the expansion is an effort to provide innovative advisory services to the healthcare sector while also best serving its core senior living clients. Blueprint’s medical office practice will include services such as investment sales; sale-leaseback structuring for physician groups; strategic real estate advisory for health systems and investors; joint venture structuring with developers; and capital raising for ground-up development.

