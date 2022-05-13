Blueprint Negotiates $10.5M Sale of Skilled Nursing Facility in Temple, Texas

TEMPLE, TEXAS — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of a 70-unit transitional care facility in Temple, approximately 70 miles north of Austin. Mainstreet developed the newly constructed healthcare property but never opened it. An undisclosed, Texas-based investor acquired the asset for $10.5 million. The new owner structured a lease with a national healthcare system based out of Southern California and will operate the facility as a specialty post-acute hospital.