Blueprint Negotiates $52M Sale of Seniors Housing Portfolio in Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

CHICAGO — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of four seniors housing communities in Texas, one in each of the four major markets (Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio), for $52 million. The portfolio totals 315 skilled nursing beds and 24 assisted living beds. All facilities were constructed between 2017 and 2018 and feature resort-style amenities with therapy and rehabilitation gyms. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

