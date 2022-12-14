Blueprint Negotiates $8.7M Sale of Vacant Seniors Housing Property in Texas

TEXAS — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $8.7 million sale of an unnamed, vacant seniors housing property in Texas. The seller and the location of the facility were not disclosed. Developer Mainstreet originally constructed the 70-unit property as a transitional care facility but did not fully complete construction prior to being foreclosed upon. A Texas-based investor acquired the property and plans to lease it to an East Coast-based skilled nursing operator.