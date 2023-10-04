Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Aspen-Ridge-Blueprint-OR
Aspen Ridge is one of the five seniors housing communities acquired by Arcus Healthcare Partners.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyOregonSeniors HousingWestern

Blueprint Negotiates Acquisition of Five Seniors Housing Communities in Oregon

by Amy Works

OREGON — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of five independent living, assisted living and memory care communities in Oregon.

The portfolio consists of 468 total units with communities built in the 1980s and 1990s. The portfolio generated approximately $4.8 million in EBITDAR in 2022.

The buyer was Arcus Healthcare Partners, which also assumed the existing Freddie Mac loan and current operator. The seller and price were not disclosed.

The Blueprint team included Dan Mahoney, Michael Segal and Ben Firestone.

