Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Blueprint-Pennsylvania
Blueprint marketed the portfolio of unnamed skilled nursing facilities in northeast and central Pennsylvania, one of which is pictured here, as a value-add opportunity.
Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 1,000-Bed Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

PENNSYLVANIA — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a skilled nursing portfolio totaling more than 1,000 beds in Pennsylvania. A public REIT and its operating partner sold the two campuses, which offer independent living, personal care and memory care services. Although specific names and locations were not disclosed, the properties are concentrated in northeast and central Pennsylvania. An East Coast-based investor seeking to establish a new footprint in the region acquired the assets for an undisclosed price.

