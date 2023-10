HANOVER, PA. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of a 12,500-square-foot medical office building in Hanover, located in the southern-central part of the Keystone State. According to LoopNet Inc., the two-story building at 100 Frederick St. was constructed in 1979. Conor Daly led the Blueprint team that represented the seller, a local owner-operator, in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.