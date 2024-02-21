Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 138-Unit Continuing Care Retirement Community in Metro Cleveland

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OHIO — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of Richmond Heights Place, a continuing care retirement community in Richmond Heights, a northeast suburb of Cleveland. The property, featuring a total of 138 seniors housing units and skilled nursing beds, was part of a strategic exit plan by a West Coast-based owner-operator. A private owner-operator looking to expand in the Midwest acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. Connor Doherty, Ryan Kelly and Dan Mahoney of Blueprint brokered the sale.