Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMidwestMultifamilyOhioSeniors Housing

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 138-Unit Continuing Care Retirement Community in Metro Cleveland

by Kristin Harlow

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OHIO — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of Richmond Heights Place, a continuing care retirement community in Richmond Heights, a northeast suburb of Cleveland. The property, featuring a total of 138 seniors housing units and skilled nursing beds, was part of a strategic exit plan by a West Coast-based owner-operator. A private owner-operator looking to expand in the Midwest acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. Connor Doherty, Ryan Kelly and Dan Mahoney of Blueprint brokered the sale.

You may also like

StorSafe Acquires Self-Storage Facility in Cedar Lake, Indiana

Sterling Investors Buys 430,852 SF Industrial Building Near...

Legacy Senior Communities Plans 30-Unit Expansion at Plano...

Merchants Capital Provides $348M Agency Loan for Rehabilitation...

CBRE Brokers $6.5M Sale of Light Industrial Complex...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 80-Unit Seniors Housing Complex...

Partnership Opens 328-Unit Wentworth Park Residences Near Savannah

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 95-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community...

Finmarc Management Sells Warehouse in Springfield, Virginia for...