Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 148-Unit Senior Living Community in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Discovery Commons at College Park, a 148-unit independent living community in Indianapolis. A publicly traded REIT sold the asset to Elevation Financial Group, which plans to convert the community to active adult living. The sales price was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.