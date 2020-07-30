Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 150-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Kerrville, Texas

KERRVILLE, TEXAS — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of a 150-bed skilled nursing facility in Kerrville, approximately 65 miles northwest of San Antonio. The property was built in 2006. A private investor bought the asset and contracted with a Texas-based operator as the tenant. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.