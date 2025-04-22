Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 190-Unit Senior Living Community in Metro Philadelphia

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of a 190-unit seniors housing community located in King of Prussia, roughly 20 miles northwest of Philadelphia. The unnamed property, which according to Blueprint was not stabilized at the time of sale, opened in 2021 and offers assisted living and memory care services. Alex Florea, Kevin Lukehart, Steve Thomes and Kory Buzin of Blueprint represented the seller, an undisclosed private equity investor, in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.