Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 242-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of The Shire Senior Living, a community located in the Upstate New York city of Rochester. The community features 200 beds of assisted living, as well as 42 standard apartment units. Ardent Senior Living sold the property to a New York-based owner-operator for an undisclosed price.