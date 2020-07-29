REBusinessOnline

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 242-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Rochester

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Seniors Housing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of The Shire Senior Living, a community located in the Upstate New York city of Rochester. The community features 200 beds of assisted living, as well as 42 standard apartment units. Ardent Senior Living sold the property to a New York-based owner-operator for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
30
Webinar: Market Valuation — How are Seniors Housing Valuations Weathering the Pandemic?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  