SAN ANTONIO — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of Franklin Park TPC Parkway, a 269-unit seniors housing community in San Antonio. Built in two phases between 2011 to 2017, the property offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services. Franklin Communities sold the asset to an undisclosed, publicly traded REIT, which will retain Franklin as the operator. Brooks Blackmon, Ben Firestone and Lauren Nagle led the transaction for Blueprint.