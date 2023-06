SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 30-unit assisted living and memory care community in the West Texas city of San Angelo. The property consists of two adjacent buildings on a 2.8-acre site that can support future expansion. A publicly traded REIT sold the asset, which was built in 2012, to an East Coast-based seniors housing owner-operator looking to expand upon its Texas footprint. Both parties involved in the deal requested anonymity.